Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 172,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,762,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $77.14. 1,790,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.