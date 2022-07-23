Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 21.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $402,283,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VOO stock opened at $363.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.28 and its 200 day moving average is $388.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

