Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1,013.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

