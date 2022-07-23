Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.69.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.31. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 71,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 255,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.