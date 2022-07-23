Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $312,407,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $213.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.18. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

