Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.48

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.48 and traded as low as $5.91. Velan shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 452 shares.

Velan Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

