Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.48

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.48 and traded as low as $5.91. Velan shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 452 shares.
Velan Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.
Velan Company Profile
Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velan (VLNSF)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.