Velas (VLX) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Velas has a market capitalization of $96.80 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000298 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002024 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002323 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,328,918,334 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

