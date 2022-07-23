Verge Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $59.56 million and approximately $746,591.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00023803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00248068 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000855 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002501 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,508,349,438 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

