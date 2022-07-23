Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

VRSK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.0 %

VRSK stock opened at $184.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.87.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

