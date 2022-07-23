Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. 58,265,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,672,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

