VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 49,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 17,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAO shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of VIA optronics from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

VIA optronics ( NYSE:VIAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 149,134 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIA optronics in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

