VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

