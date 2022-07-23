Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Performance

Vicor stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.99. Vicor has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $164.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter valued at about $6,830,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vicor by 126.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Vicor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after buying an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.