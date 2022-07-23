Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

