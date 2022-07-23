Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Shares of VIRT opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 over the last three months. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

