VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Insider Activity

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 4,306.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,637,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,367,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 337.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Articles

