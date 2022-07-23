Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vivo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VVO stock opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,660.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.51. Vivo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 97.70 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.57 ($1.85).

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

