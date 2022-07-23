VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

VolitionRx Stock Down 7.7 %

VolitionRx stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $116.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.70.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 148.44% and a negative net margin of 15,827.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

