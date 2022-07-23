Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,900 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

VNO stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

