Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) and Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Financial Contrast

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) and Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vyant Bio and Biora Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyant Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biora Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vyant Bio currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. Biora Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 741.51%. Given Biora Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biora Therapeutics is more favorable than Vyant Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

8.7% of Vyant Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Vyant Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vyant Bio and Biora Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyant Bio $1.15 million 22.51 -$40.86 million N/A N/A Biora Therapeutics $1.25 million 105.07 -$247.41 million ($2.33) -0.31

Vyant Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biora Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Vyant Bio and Biora Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyant Bio N/A -36.84% -31.76% Biora Therapeutics -19,288.71% N/A -130.02%

Volatility and Risk

Vyant Bio has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biora Therapeutics beats Vyant Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD). Vyant Bio, Inc. has a collaboration agreement to discover drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. The company is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake. It is also developing diagnostics devices to help characterize the GI tract and diagnose GI diseases, such as small intestine bacterial overgrowth through the development of various technologies to diagnose at the site of the disease. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

