Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,817 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.