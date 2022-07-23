Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,700,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

