Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 39,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.