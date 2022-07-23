Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $96.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.25.

