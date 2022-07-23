Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

