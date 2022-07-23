Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $281,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 277,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.