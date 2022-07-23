Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 555,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 80,364 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the period.

SUSC opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

