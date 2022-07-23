Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

NYSE ENB opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

