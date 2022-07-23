WANdisco (LON:WAND) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $288.80

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 288.80 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 291.50 ($3.48). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.48), with a volume of 44,646 shares traded.

WANdisco Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 288.02. The firm has a market cap of £197.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David James Richards acquired 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,063.60 ($10,835.15).

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

