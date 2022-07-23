Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €45.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($45.45) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Trading Up 1.7 %

DBAN opened at €27.15 ($27.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.63. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 1-year low of €23.80 ($24.04) and a 1-year high of €40.65 ($41.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $510.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

