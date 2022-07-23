Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Management by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

