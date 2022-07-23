Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBF traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $18.13. 70,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,562. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Separately, StockNews.com raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 124,678 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.