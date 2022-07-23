WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 13,710 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $321,888,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $235,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 699.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,809. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.89.

Spotify Technology Company Profile



Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

