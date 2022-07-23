WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 13,929 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,255. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

