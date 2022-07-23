WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $12.26 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.74. The stock had a trading volume of 768,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,297. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.54.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.02.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

