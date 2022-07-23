WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $14.89 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $86.86. 2,343,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,343. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.80. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

