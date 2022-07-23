WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,547 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $401.90. 2,413,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

