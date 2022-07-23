Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $45.06. 812,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,094. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

