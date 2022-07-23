WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on September 1st

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7275 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $97.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.