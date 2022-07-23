Wedbush Weighs in on Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE:SI opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.76.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvergate Capital

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

