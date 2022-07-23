Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL opened at $48.79 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,743.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

