Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Takes $1.01 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.2% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $160.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

