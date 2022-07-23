Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.26. Welltower has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.