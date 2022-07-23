Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Welltower by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.81.

Welltower Trading Up 1.8 %

WELL opened at $82.83 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

