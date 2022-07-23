Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 11.63%.
Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $63.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 49.27%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WABC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
