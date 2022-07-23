Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $63.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WABC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

