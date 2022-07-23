Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Downgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.28) to GBX 2,790 ($33.35) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($47.82) to GBX 4,150 ($49.61) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.07) to GBX 3,910 ($46.74) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,712.50.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

