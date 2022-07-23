William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

WMPN stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. William Penn Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 million, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.09.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million.

Insider Activity at William Penn Bancorporation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other William Penn Bancorporation news, Director Charles Corcoran sold 3,500 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,993.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 859 shares of company stock valued at $10,290 and sold 10,153 shares valued at $117,820. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

