Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Pi Financial

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Pi Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WPK. CIBC increased their target price on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WPK opened at C$45.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.07. Winpak has a one year low of C$34.74 and a one year high of C$47.50.

Winpak Announces Dividend

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$349.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Winpak will post 2.6500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.22%.

About Winpak

(Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.