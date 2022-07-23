Woonkly Power (WOOP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $596,950.00

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woonkly Power has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $596,950.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Woonkly Power

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN.

Buying and Selling Woonkly Power

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

