Wrapped Bitcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $232.67 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $22,246.97 or 0.99993669 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.27 billion and approximately $232.67 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00044856 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024335 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004380 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 236,982 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

